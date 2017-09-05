Accedo Intros Accedo One, Modular Tools for Cloud Video Solutions

Providers both small and large can create cloud-based video offerings for customers with Accedo's customizable building-block approach.

At IBC in Amsterdam, Stockholm-based Accedo will give a first look at Accedo One, its modular solution for creating cloud video experiences. Aimed at operators, broadcasters, and brands, Accedo One is designed to give them a solution that fits their needs now and can grow as they decide to add (or remove) features. Customers can use it to create anything from a small feature enhancement to a full multiscreen video experience, the company says.

The building block approach is better for a range of video providers, Accedo says, as it lets them select the features that fit their offering. This approach also provides a variety of pricing solutions, so it's affordable both for newcomers and more experienced providers. While Accedo One offers a range of components, customers can manage the full solution through a single platform.

Accedo One components include Accedo Studio (a UI and UX management platform), Accedo Control (for remote management of multiplatform experiences), Accedo Insight (an analytics platform), and Accedo Publish (a content management platform). Other components include Accedo Commerce (for merchandising and ad insertion), Accedo Identify (for user access), Accedo Assure (which tests new offerings), and Accedo Connect (which integrates with third-party providers).

"Accedo One makes it easy for content providers of any size to launch a video experience since they can pick an off-the-shelf solution depending on experience and/or industry, while still trusting Accedo’s top end SLAs and global reach," says Fredrik Andersson, the company's senior vice president of business development. "Broadcast is no longer restricted to just broadcasters, and OTT is no longer just the premise of online video providers."

