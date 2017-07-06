Voting Open in the 2017 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards

It's time for you to cast your vote in one or all of our 17 categories in the only industry awards program in which the winners are decided by the people who use their products and services.

The nominations are in and voting is now open in the 2017 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards. It's the ninth annual installment of the only awards program in the online video industry in which you, the readers, have your say by selecting the products and services that have most impressed you over the past year.

Voting is open until 1 August. At that point, all voters will receive an email asking them to to confirm their votes; only these confirmed votes will be counted. Note that we will not accept votes from employees voting for their own company; all such votes will be discarded.

We'll announce the finalists—the three top vote-getters in each of our 17 categories—on 15 August, and the winners will be announced in the Autumn issue of the European edition of Streaming Media magazine.

Here are the categories—cast your vote today!

You can take a look at last year's winners here.

Here are this year's categories.

Best Streaming Innovation 2017

The "catch-all" category, for simply the coolest, most innovative streaming product, service, or event of the year from July 2015 to June 2016

Analytics Service



Services that offer metrics and data that help content publishers better understand who's watching, when they're watching, what device they're watching on, and where they're watching. (Note that this year we've added a separate category for Quality of Experience/Quality of Service solutions.)

Cloud Video Service

Cloud services for encoding/transcoding, video editing, and other video-related functions

Delivery Network

Edge or peer-to-peer content delivery providers

DRM/Access Control The solutions that ensure your precious content is protected from piracy and other security threats. Enterprise Video Solution When large corporations look to create their own internal YouTube or other company-wide video solution, this is the platform they should look at first. Media Asset Management Solution File-based workflow solutions for media asset management behind the scenes. Mobile Video App or Solution Who's got the best solution for video capture and distribution from a mobile device? Multiscreen Video Solution Over-the-top and "catch-up" solutions for delivering television content online to multiple devices, including set-top boxes, smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and more. Online Video Platform SaaS platforms that enable customisable publication, syndication, distribution, and monetisation of video Quality of Experience/Quality of Service Solution

You need to ensure that your content is getting to your viewers in the highest quality possible, in terms of both the network and the end user experience. These solutions help you gauge and improve QoE, QoS, or both. Server Hardware/Software Solutions for delivering audio and video files to listeners and viewers, regardless of delivery protocol Streaming Services Provider Provider of end-to-end streaming services, from capture and encoding to delivery and distribution Transcoding Solution Hardware, software, or cloud-based solution for encoding and transcoding content Video Advert Solution Technologies and services that allow for targeted ad insertion into online video content Video Player Solution/SDK When it comes to winning and maintaining viewers. a quality video player is every bit as important as quality content. These are the companies that help content owners make sure they're giving their viewers a great viewing experience. Webcast Platform Hardware, software, and SaaS solutions for delivering live web events 2017 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Voting

