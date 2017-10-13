Streaming Forum '18 Call for Speakers Now Open

Sky's Jeff Webb will keynote the 2018 Streaming Forum, which will focus on "Building Smarter OTT Services." Want to speak at the event? Read on to find out how.

Streaming Forum will return to London in 2018 with a focus on "Building a Smarter OTT Service," and the call for speakers is now open. Next year's Forum will be a tightly focused, one-day event that highlights the challenges and opportunites facing both established OTT services that want to improve and new OTT services that want to hit the ground running with the best possible offering for viewers.

AI and machine learning were the hottest topics at this year's IBC, along with microservices, containerisation, and virtualisation, and so the 2018 Streaming Forum will emphasize those topics, along with a slew of other issues facing OTT services and online video publishers today:

Encoding & Transcoding for Multiple Devices and Platforms

Formats, Protocols, and Standards: HEVC, 4K, HDR, MPEG-DASH, HLS, and more

Content Delivery, Networks, and Infrastructure

Live Event and Live Linear Streaming

Content Protection & DRM

Monetisation Models: AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and more

Analytics, Quality of Service, and Quality of Experience

Virtual Reality/360° Streaming

Social Streaming: Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitter, and more

The event will kick off with a keynote fom Jeff Webb, streaming architect at Sky, whose Sky Q is on the cutting edge of OTT services and which recently rolled out system-wide voice control. Webb will take a behind-the-scenes look at Sky in a talk called "Streaming in the Land of Containers." Here's the abstract:

What does it really mean to operate an OTT live streaming platform at scale for millions of customers every day? As one of Europe’s leading pay TV operators, Sky customers know that when it has the Sky name on it, they can expect to receive a premium streaming experience with the best sports, entertainment and movies content. In this talk, you will learn why Sky is moving towards a containerised, microservices architecture for its live streaming platform, the benefits this brings, and the challenges it presents, including the following;

Infrastructure agnostic and scalable architecture.

Self-healing capability.

End to end automation.

Software based single channel fault domain.

If you're interested in speaking at the 2018 Streaming Forum, please submit a proposal at our call for speakers page. The deadline for submissions is 17 November.

This year's event will once again be co-located with BVE at London's Excel, and will be held on 27 February. We'll be announcing the full lineup of speakers in December.

