DAZN, Sky to Keynote 2019 Streaming Forum

The London event is set for 26 February, and will also offer sessions on AV1, HEVC, ATSC 3.0, latency, and more. Registration is now open.

Page 1

Over-the-top video services are no longer playing second fiddle to broadcast. According to Digital TV Research, OTT revenues will double in the next five years to $23 billion and comprise 46 percent of total TV revenue in Western Europe. Clearly, OTT’s time has come.

Of course, as OTT achieves or exceeds subscriber and revenue parity with traditional pay TV, consumers are going to demand more from it. That’s why the theme of this year’s Streaming Forum is OTT: better than broadcast? If OTT is to beat broadcast at its own game, providers need to emphasize what it already does better: it offers more convenience for customers, finer-grained data collection for services, better targeting for advertisers, and the promise of interactivity that broadcast can’t match. At the same time, OTT services need to improve in the areas where broadcast still holds the upper hand, namely quality of experience and quality of service.

We’ll kick things off with a keynote from DAZN Group CTO Florian Diederichsen. DAZN, which aims to be the “Netflix for sport,” has gone from scrappy startup to heavyweight contender in just two years, with a presence in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, and the U.S., and rights to major sport leagues including Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, the NBA, and NFL. It’s a success story that offers lessons to both traditional TV and OTT.

Our afternoon keynote comes from Deepa Kutty, programme and portfolio manager for Sky, talking about the impact of streaming on advertising. She’ll look at how targeted advertising and dynamic ad insertion technology are revolutionising monetisation, the differences between TV and mobile advertising, and the future trends that will shape OTT.

The rest of the day offers panels and presentations that explore these challenges and, more importantly, offer solutions to the oft-vexing technical issues that come with building, delivering, scaling, and maintaining an OTT service in today’s competitive market. Highlights include sessions on ATSC 3.0, adaptive bitrate player algorithms, latency, quality of experience, UHD, HDR, and of course codecs.

We’ll be announcing more names in the coming weeks, so be sure to check the website (www.streaming-forum.com) for the latest speakers.

Once again, we’re delighted to be co-located with BVE, the UK’s premier event for media and entertainment. Streaming Forum complements BVE’s emphasis on production focus by digging deep into the next steps in the video ecosystem: media processing, management,distribution, and delivery. Find out more at www.bvexpo.com.

Florian Diederichsen of DAZN (left) and Deepa Kutty of Sky (right).

Page 1