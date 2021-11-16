IBC to Go Ahead, Despite Netherlands Lockdown

IBC, the world's most inspiring content and technology event, today confirmed that IBC2021 will take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam. The announcement follows a decision at yesterday’s IBC Partnership Board meeting to continue with the planned event because it can be delivered safely and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.

“As content and technology companies strive to recover from the awful impact of COVID-19, IBC2021 will be the catalyst that brings the industry together again and enables us all to get back to doing business in person. We have the support of many of the leading technology companies in the market such as Blackmagic Design, Bridge Technologies, EKT, UK Tradefair, Lawo and a full agenda of content and events that will make attending IBC a valuable and rewarding experience. We recognise that attending a live event is not for everyone at this time, and we fully respect individual decisions. We will forge ahead with our IBC Digital offering to ensure that whether onsite in Amsterdam or onscreen at home the industry can come together,” said Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC.

Putting safety first, IBC2021 will take place in a “protected zone”. A perimeter fence will surround The RAI exhibition centre and all attendees will enter via two check points, at The Elicium at entrance D and at Hall 5. To access the show, visitors will be required to show their COVID status and answer health screening questions before picking up their badge or entering the show floor. Social distancing of 1.5 metres will be in place whilst queuing for the entry check. Once inside the “protected zone” attendees will be able to move around confidently, knowing they are in a safe place.

“Naturally, the recent changes to COVID protocols announced by the Dutch government sent waves of concern throughout the industry. However, on close examination of the new rules, and consultation with The RAI it is clear that not much changes with regards to the safety plans we had already put in place. We will still have the perimeter fence around The RAI and thorough COVID status and health screening on entry. We will make a number of adjustments to our safety management and operational protocols to make sure the guidance is clear, and the event is safe for exhibitors and visitors.”

Travel to The Netherlands remains the same as before. IBC has published a safety and operational protocol update on its website here.

Crimp concluded, "IBC has always been about bringing the industry together and so many people tell me how much they have missed live events, not just for the face-to-face conversations, but those chance meetings in the coffee queue or waiting for the tram or a taxi. The early close of restaurants and bars is due to end on the first day of IBC, Dec 3, but we are taking precautions and shifting the show times so exhibitors and visitors can make the most of their visits. Our industry is a social beast, and I can definitely see breakfast and lunch gatherings being the mode of networking at this year’s event. Let’s save the big parties to 2022 and focus right now on re-connecting and driving business. I can’t wait to see people come together in Amsterdam next month. We are stronger together."

IBC2021 show opening times will be:

Friday 03.12.21 09:00 - 16:30

Saturday 04.12.21 08:30 – 16:30

Sunday 05.12.21 08:30 – 16:30

Monday 06.12.21 08:30 – 16:00

• Exhibitors & Distributors will be allowed to enter the building from 08:00 and stay in the building until 18:00.

• Stand Parties will finish at 17:30, giving ½ hour to clear halls). Press are allowed to enter halls from 08:00.

IBC2021 will lead the way in a new era of hybrid events. Whether onsite in Amsterdam or onscreen at home, the 250,000 strong IBC community will be able to engage and enjoy the insights, innovation, and interaction of the event through IBC Digital. IBC Digital is a hybrid platform that will run in tandem with the live event, so attendees can engage with the show and enjoy all the insights, innovation, and interaction. IBC Digital will empower attendees to create their own unique IBC experience by watching content, scheduling online meetings with exhibitors and other attendees, reviewing exhibitor profiles, and inviting colleagues to live meetings. Additionally, IBC Digital's powerful AI technology will offer personalised recommendations for sessions, exhibitors, and products , creating an individualised IBC experience for every attendee. This content will run until the end of March 2022.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

